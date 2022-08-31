Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 285 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.78. The stock had a trading volume of 115,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

