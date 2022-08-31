HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

