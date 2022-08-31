HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 260,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,607,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $11,198,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 293,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after buying an additional 182,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.42 and a 200 day moving average of $257.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

