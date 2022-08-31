HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.