HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

