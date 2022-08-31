HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

