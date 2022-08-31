HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,135,487. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

NYSE:CRM opened at $159.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

