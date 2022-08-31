HM Payson & Co. Buys 4,133 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 332,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.