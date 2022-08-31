HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 199152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $514.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
