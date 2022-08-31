HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.94

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 199152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $514.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 76.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,404,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 208,574 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,958,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

