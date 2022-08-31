Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

HPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.65. 11,987,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,743,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

