Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 18.9% in August

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,750,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $24,806,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $21,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth about $12,275,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 293,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI stock remained flat at $9.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

