Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Hengan International Group stock remained flat at $24.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. 7,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,889. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

