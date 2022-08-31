Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 5.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.11. 33,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,487,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hello Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $801.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

