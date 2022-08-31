Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

