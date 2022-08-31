Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.15

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $123.15 and last traded at $123.15, with a volume of 4265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.82.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 152.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 166.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 231.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

