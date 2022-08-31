Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. The company's portfolio consists of approximately 300 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. It operates in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific.

