Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Short Interest Update

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.5 days.
Heineken Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKHHF opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Heineken has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.23.
Heineken Company Profile
