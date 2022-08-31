HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

HEICO stock opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.96. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

