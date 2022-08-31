HealthEquity, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

HQY stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $73.29.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

