Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 474,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 474,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

