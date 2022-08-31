Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.63% of MINISO Group worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after buying an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,397,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in MINISO Group by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MINISO Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MINISO Group by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

MNSO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

