Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 719,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.02% of NeoPhotonics worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPTN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.54.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

