Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 368,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.14% of Ovintiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

