Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $17.35 Million Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 352,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,350,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Zillow Group by 190.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Z opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $156,029.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on Z shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

