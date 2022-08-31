Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

