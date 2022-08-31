Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.