Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $13.42 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

