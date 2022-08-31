Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $12.95 Million Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.30% of BlackLine worth $12,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 49.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after acquiring an additional 434,655 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,664,000 after purchasing an additional 141,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,766.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BL stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

