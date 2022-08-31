Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

