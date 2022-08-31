HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,610. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.10. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.