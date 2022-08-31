Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 61,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

