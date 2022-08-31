Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.60. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 61,213 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.
Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Harmony Gold Mining
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
