Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after acquiring an additional 106,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 623,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,307. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

