Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
