Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.