Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $170.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

