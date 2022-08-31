Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 1%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €8.16 ($8.33) and last traded at €8.16 ($8.33). Approximately 37,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.24 ($8.41).

HAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on Hamborner REIT in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.50 million and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

