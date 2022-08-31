Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Halma has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.87.

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

