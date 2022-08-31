Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Update

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 256,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.7 days.
Halma Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Halma has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $43.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLMAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,355.00.
About Halma
Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halma (HLMAF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.