Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.92

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold”.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

