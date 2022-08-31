H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.01

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 393404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.