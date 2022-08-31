GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platforms that supply traffic information reports to radio stations. The company offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies.

