GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

GTN Limited (ASX:GTN – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
GTN Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
About GTN
