Grid+ Trading Up 14.6% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (GRID) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. Grid+ has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $18.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00133986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.