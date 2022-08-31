Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 975,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRNWF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 2.4 %

Greenlane Renewables stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,833. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

