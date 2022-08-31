Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 9761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Green Dot Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Green Dot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Further Reading

