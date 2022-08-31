Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 5,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,526.2 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.76.
About Great Wall Motor
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLF)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.