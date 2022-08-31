Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 14.2% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,036,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 5,871,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,526.2 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

