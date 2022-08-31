Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.29. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 247,021 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

