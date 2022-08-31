Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.15

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,430 ($17.28) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
