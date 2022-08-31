GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.03

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 13764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

