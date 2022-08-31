Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in August

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,980,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 93,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grab by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,676,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grab by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,759,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 368,558 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grab by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grab by 4,560,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,708,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 522,820 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,996,814. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

