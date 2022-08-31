Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,901,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,456 shares of company stock worth $15,043,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

