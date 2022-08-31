GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Short Interest Down 19.3% in August

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 18,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 22.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on GDRX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoodRx to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth $247,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDRX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 2,335,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.45, a PEG ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

