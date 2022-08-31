Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

