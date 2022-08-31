Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

GBDC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth $158,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $186,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

